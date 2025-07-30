Dredge Merritt begins Rudee Inlet dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
July 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Virginia Beach and the Army Corps of Engineers have begun maintenance dredging operations on the Rudee Inlet.

Photo courtesy of USACE

As the City reported earlier this week, dredge Merritt started dredging on July 28 and will be staying longer at Rudee Inlet for five (5) days of dredging, departing August 2nd.

The Army Corps’ dredge has the mission to clear shoaling in the areas and maintain depth of 12’ at the Inlet.

USACE expects to dredge about 20,000 cubic yards of material, which will be placed directly north of the entrance channel and inlet jetties.

Once completed, the dredging will provide safe navigational access for recreational and commercial activities in the area.

