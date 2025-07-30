Dredging part of the Johnson Island restoration project

Back to overview
July 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District is seeking comments on a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed Johnson Island ecosystem restoration project in Trempealeau County, Wisconsin, in Pool 6 of the Upper Mississippi River.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The quantity and quality of backwater habitat has degraded due to shoreline erosion, sedimentation and excessive river flow entering via a side channel. The proposed project would address degraded backwater habitat for an island complex between Upper Mississippi river miles 716–718 in Pool 6.

The tentatively selected plan would restore approximately 66 acres of degraded backwater and floodplain forest habitat. Restoration efforts would include dredging to remove accumulated sediment and constructing a rock sill to reduce flow and velocity, resulting in significant improvements to the quality of overwintering habitat for fish.

Additional restoration measures would include shoreline stabilization, upland thin layer placement, and marsh excavation to minimize island loss and improve conditions for forest and wetlands.

Construction of the proposed actions is scheduled to be carried out across two seasons beginning in 2028, followed by one year of vegetation plantings, depending on available funding.

