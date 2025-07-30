Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Request for qualifications issued for Roberts Bank Terminal 2

Port Development
July 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has officially started their search to find the best qualified team to progress planning towards building of the landmass and wharf component of Roberts Bank Terminal 2—a significant step towards delivering the project.

Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Last week, the Port Authority invited experienced construction teams to submit their qualifications by September 2025.

Construction mobilization and early works are expected to occur in 2027, with major land reclamation works expected to begin in 2028. Terminal operations are set to begin in the mid-2030s.

The request for qualifications marks the first step in the procurement process. Over the coming years, there will be additional procurement opportunities, including sub-contracts for the landmass and wharf works and a terminal concession procurement in the late-2020s to select the operator that will build, equip, and operate the new terminal.

About the project

Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is a transformational, nation building project at the Port of Vancouver led by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority that will support Canada’s economic security and trade resilience.

Each year during operation, this new marine container terminal will enable the trade of more than $100 billion in goods, create more than 17,000 well-paying jobs, and add more than $3 billion in GDP.

