BREAKING NEWS: EMSA assists in investigation of grounded hopper dredger

Dredging
August 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

European Maritime Safety Agency’s (EMSA) subsea service conducted a marine safety investigation program in Italy recently.

photo courtesy of EMSA

Last month, EMSA’s Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) was deployed off the coast of Tuscany to assist in a safety investigation led by Italy’s Ufficio per le investigazioni ferroviarie e marittime (DIGIFEMA), with the participation of Cyprus’s Marine Accident and Incident Investigation Committee (MAIC).

The ROV carried out a detailed underwater survey of a grounded hopper dredger, providing imagery to support the ongoing safety investigation.

According to EMSA, the operation was safely conducted under the coordination of the Italian Coast Guard, Corpo delle Capitanerie di Porto – Guardia Costiera.

This successful deployment underlines the importance of close cooperation between EMSA and national authorities in strengthening maritime safety across the EU,” the agencies said.

