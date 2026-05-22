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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis’ dredgers Causeway and Shoreway busy in Togo

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis’ dredgers Causeway and Shoreway busy in Togo

Dredging
May 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

More than two years after their last project in Togo, Boskalis is back in the West African country.  

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Work to protect the coast against erosion and rising sea levels is continuing further west. Just as in 2023, we are installing 22 new groynes this year. This requires a total of more than 200,000 tons of rock,” Boskalis said.

The purpose of these groynes is to keep the sand in place and prevent further coastal erosion. Without the groynes, the sand has no barriers and can be carried along the coastline by the current, leaving the Togolese coast deprived of sand.

To ensure there is enough sand, we are depositing more than 1.25 million cubic meters using the trailing suction hopper dredgers Causeway and Shoreway,” the company said.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

The project is being carried out as part of the West African Coastal Areas Management Program (WACA) on behalf of the Togolese government and is financed by the French AFD and Dutch Invest International under a World Bank contract.

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