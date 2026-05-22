Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul raises the bar in Guayaquil, Ecuador

EXCLUSIVE: Jan De Nul raises the bar in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Dredging
May 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Port of Guayaquil is an important economic engine for Ecuador. In order to compete with other South American ports, Jan De Nul deepened the 95‑kilometer access channel in 2019, enabling ships with a draught of up to 12.5 meters to pass through. Since then, larger container vessels have been able to enter the port safely, providing an important lever for export growth.

photo courtesy of Jan De Nul

In 2025, we implemented a Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) system in Guayaquil. This traffic management system monitors and coordinates vessel movements in and around the port. The VTS includes a control room with cameras, a powerful radar to detect and track vessels, and a radio system for direct communication,” Jan De Nul said.

“This enables the port to manage its busy traffic more efficiently and to intervene more quickly whenever necessary.”

Until 2043, Jan De Nul will continue to maintain the channel by dredging accumulated sand, silt and other sediment to ensure a permanent and safe passage.

The company is carrying out the project through a concession agreement with the City of Guayaquil.

Related News