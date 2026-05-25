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Oplan Kontra Baha dredging moves forward

Dredging
May 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Oplan Kontra Baha dredging project in Sitio Punta is moving ahead according to schedule, the Provincial Government of Ilocos Sur said.

photo courtesy of Provincial Government of Ilocos Sur

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Charles Calima Jr., alongside Governor Jerry Singson, Mayor Eugene Rapanut, PENRM Officer Edgar Yabes, DPWH engineers, and national government representatives, inspected the dredging works in Sitio Punta, Barangay Cabittaogan, Sta. Catalina, yesterday.

The joint inspection focused on evaluating the project’s progress and ensuring optimized waterway flow before the peak of the typhoon season hits, the Government said.

Commenting the visit, Governor Singson commended the DPWH’s steady support, emphasizing how crucial these proactive infrastructure efforts are in protecting lives, securing livelihoods, and minimizing disaster risks for Ilocanos.

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