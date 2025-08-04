Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Explosion kills three and sinks dredger Ingulskiy in Ukraine

Explosion kills three and sinks dredger Ingulskiy in Ukraine

Dredging
August 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A Ukrainian dredging vessel sank following an explosion in the Bystre estuary of the Danube Delta on July 23, resulting in the deaths of three crew members and injuries to several others.

photo courtesy of USPA

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has confirmed the incident and reported that the dredger was carrying out routine work at the time of the accident.

The dredger belongs to the Delta-Lotsman branch of the state enterprise USPA. The vessel has been reportedly identified as the Ingulskiy, a dredger built by Damen and in service with USPA since 2012.

According to official information, three crew members died in the explosion, and the others were taken to hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment.

While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, local media reports suggest that the dredger likely struck a naval mine. The blast occurred near Vilkovo, a town located along the Danube in the delta region of Odesa.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles