PortosRio kicks off dredging at Gamboa Pier

August 4, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, and the CEO of PortosRio, Flavio Vieira, have signed the service order for the start of dredging works at the Gamboa Pier in the Port of Rio de Janeiro.

Photo courtesy of PortosRio

The R$117 million (approx. $21 million) Gamboa Wharf Access Channel dredging project will be carried out by DTA Engenharia.

The dredging is part of a broader set of measures aimed to optimize waterway access, allow for the docking of larger vessels, reduce logistics costs, and increase the competitiveness of the Port of Rio de Janeiro.

PortosRio President Flavio Vieira commented: “The dredging of the Gamboa Canal increases our operational efficiency and attractiveness, strengthening the company’s profitability and directly contributing to the development of the State of Rio and the country.”

The Gamboa dredging work is to be completed within a six month deadline.

