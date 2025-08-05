Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Cromarty Firth expansion approved, dredging and land reclamation included

Cromarty Firth expansion approved, dredging and land reclamation included

Business development
August 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Scottish Ministers have formally granted the marine and dredge licenses for Port of Cromarty Firth’s £111 million Phase 5 expansion.

photo courtesy of Port of Cromarty Firth

According to an official announcement, this consent paves the way for construction of a new 400 meter quay extension – including associated dredging and land reclamation.

Securing these consents marks a major milestone in our journey to position the Cromarty Firth – and Scotland – as a leading hub for the deployment of floating offshore wind,” said Alex Campbell, Chief Executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth.

“Achieving this consent so quickly reflects the strength of our environmental assessments, the quality of our engagement and the clear national importance of this infrastructure.”

Phase 5 is set to create up to 320 construction jobs and establish the larger quayside facilities needed to support floating wind projects across the North Sea and beyond.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles