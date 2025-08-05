Dredging part of the Montgomery Canal improvement works

Back to overview
August 5, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Canal & River Trust has received a grant from the Welsh Government’s Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme to improve ecology on the Montgomery Canal.

Photo courtesy of the Canal & River Trust

The grant will support the charity’s work to control invasive species, carry out bank protection and dredging, plant and improve hedgerows, and install ‘leaky dams’: a type of natural flood management to help manage water flow and reduce erosion.

Invasive species such as water soldier will be removed along a five-mile stretch of the canal near Welshpool. An underwater barrier will be installed at Abbey winding hole, an area where boats can turn on the canal, to protect the bank.

The area will be dredged to ensure the canal remains deep enough for navigation by the trip boat for vulnerable and less abled adults and children operated by the Welshpool-based Heulwen Trust.

