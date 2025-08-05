Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Panetta announces renewed agreement for annual dredging of Santa Cruz Harbor

Panetta announces renewed agreement for annual dredging of Santa Cruz Harbor

Dredging
August 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

California Representative Jimmy Panetta said that the Santa Cruz Port District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have officially executed a renewed Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that will permanently ensure the annual dredging of the Santa Cruz Harbor.  

photo courtesy of Rep. Jimmy Panetta fb

For years, the Santa Cruz Harbor faced uncertainty over the long-term stability of its federal dredging support, putting local safety, jobs, and maritime access at risk,” said Rep. Panetta.  

“This renewed agreement provides a permanent, cost-sharing solution that ensures the harbor remains safe, navigable, and operational year-round.”

The MOA provides for an ongoing cost-sharing arrangement in which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will contribute 35 percent of the annual dredging expenses, ensuring stable federal support for harbor operations moving forward.

Toby Goddard, Chair of the Santa Cruz Port Commission, added: “Through this new cost-sharing agreement, the Port District will continue to perform annual dredging of the harbor entrance. The Army Corps will contribute 35 percent of the annual expense to operate and maintain the dredge.”

Santa Cruz Harbor plays a critical role on the Central Coast, supporting search and rescue missions, sustaining commercial and recreational boating, and serving as a harbor of refuge.  

It is home to charter and commercial fishing operations, the U.S. Coast Guard’s seasonal Station Santa Cruz, and educational and environmental programs that benefit the broader community.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles