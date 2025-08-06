Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dutra Group wins Concord dredging contract

Dutra Group wins Concord dredging contract

Dredging
August 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Dutra Group from San Rafael, California, has won an $8 million firm-fixed-price contract for a berm construction and dredging project.

photo courtesy of Dutra

Bids were solicited via the internet with four received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Concord, California, with an estimated completion date of Januar 5, 2026.

According to DoD, fiscal 2025 military construction Army funds in the amount of $8,069,000 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, San Francisco District, is the contracting activity.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles