GLDD signs deal for beach renourishment work in Delaware

Beach Nourishment
August 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) from LLC, Houston, Texas, has won an $8,7 million firm-fixed-price contract for a beach renourishment work in Delaware.

photo courtesy of GLDD

Bids for this job were solicited via the internet with three received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, with an estimated completion date of December 13, 2025.

According to DoD, fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,712,500 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is the contracting activity.

