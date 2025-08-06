Back to overview
NCDEQ awards $9.3M to address coastal storm damage

NCDEQ awards $9.3M to address coastal storm damage

Beach Nourishment
August 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is awarding more than $9.3 million for five projects in coastal North Carolina for beach and dune renourishment.  

photo courtesy of St. Joseph and Benton Harbor Shipping News

The coastline is one of our state’s natural treasures and serves as the livelihood of many communities in eastern North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These grants will help preserve our state’s beauty, protect people’s livelihoods, and keep communities safe.”

The following project proposals were approved for funding from the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund: 

  • Dare County: Buxton nourishment, $3.6 million,
  • Town of Oak Island: Beach nourishment, $3 million,
  • Dare County: Avon Beach nourishment, $2 million,
  • Carteret County: Bogue Banks 2025-2026 beach nourishment design, $663,537,
  • Currituck County: Beach management plan, $120,568.

This funding will help coastal communities protect natural resources that are essential to their quality of life and economies,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “By restoring beaches and dunes, the projects will also make these communities more resilient to future storms.

Applications were scored on six criteria, including environmental benefits, social benefits, economic benefits, life of the project, financial resources and project efficiency.

