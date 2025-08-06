Sand renourishment starts soon at Jimmys Beach

Back to overview
Dredging
August 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

MidCoast Council is about to start sand renourishment of Jimmys Beach in the following days to reduce the risks associated with coastal erosion in the area.

photo courtesy of MidCoast Council

MidCoast Council’s Director of Engineering and Infrastructure Services, Robert Scott, said that the sand buffer which provides temporary protection to the coastline is constantly being eroded by the ocean.

Sand renourishment is undertaken to provide a buffer to reduce the risk of erosion impacts on assets such as the road,” Scott said.

Jimmys Beach is located on the Winda Woppa peninsula at Hawks Nest. It is one of 15 coastal areas identified by the NSW Government as a coastal erosion hotspot.

Dredging of the Myall River provides the sand for the program.

Works will take place between 18 August and 30 September, weather permitting.

