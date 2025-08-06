USACE seeks comments on Lock and Dam 7 dredging

Back to overview
August 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for two proposed routine dredge cuts within Pool 8 of the Mississippi River, near Lock and Dam 7 in La Crescent, Minnesota.

photo courtesy of USACE

Removing river sand from these locations will help aid navigation. The location was last dredged in 1973,” USACE said.

“This proactive approach aims to maintain a 9-foot channel depth and minimize the need for emergency dredging. The frequency of dredging will depend on river conditions. The earliest area would be dredged is this fall.”

A final determination on the draft EA will be made following the public review period.

Comments on this dredging plan should be submitted no later than September 4, USACE concluded. 

