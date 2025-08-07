Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging continues at Ashtabula Harbor

Dredging continues at Ashtabula Harbor

Dredging
August 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District’s crews are still at work on the waters of Ashtabula Harbor as they continue maintenance dredging of the federal shipping channel.

photo courtesy of USACE

Connor Foster, Buffalo District mechanical engineer and Gina Brescilli, Buffalo District civil engineer, were at the Ashtabula Harbor dredging project recently, collecting buckets of dredged material that will be tested by end users to determine suitability for their beneficial use.

USACE’s beneficial use of the dredged material will be in continuing the creation of a new wetland habitat in Ashtabula’s outer harbor and improving the condition for native plant and animal life on Lake Erie.

Army Corps regularly performs maintenance dredging of federal shipping channels throughout the nation to provide ease of navigation and safe passage to larger vessels that utilize the waterways carrying products vital to the economy.

This year, the Corps is planning to dredge over 50,000 cubic yards of material from the Ashtabula Harbor as they continue to meet the critical mission of maintaining safe navigation on the Great Lakes.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles