Newport maintenance dredging set for November

Dredging
August 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Moreton Bay is getting ready to clear built-up sediment from some of the Newport’s most important waterways.

photo courtesy of Councillor Karl Winchester fb

According to the City’s latest announcement, the maintenance dredging is now scheduled to begin in November 2025 and will continue for about five months, depending on weather and site conditions. 

The dredging program will target key sections of the Newport canal network, including:

  • Kingfisher Canal,
  • the Northern Marina Basin,
  • the intersection of Kestrel and Albatross canals,
  • Curlew Canal,
  • Skua Canal, and
  • Walkers Creek Canal.

The operation will involve a cutter-suction dredge, with work scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Hydrographic surveys and preparation works have already taken place, and a final survey will follow the dredging to ensure the job is done thoroughly and with minimal disruption to surrounding homes and businesses.

