Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE conducts slipway survey at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island

USACE conducts slipway survey at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island

Research & Development
August 7, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

With an active Atlantic hurricane season expected, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District conducted a slipway survey August 6 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.

photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez

The third-quarter survey is especially important during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30, USACE said.

Also, it enables rapid post-storm assessments and hazard identification, such as sunken vessels or submerged debris that could hinder the movement of maritime prepositioning ships.

The quarterly hydrographic surveys support the Marine Corps’ global prepositioning programs. Routinely monitoring sediment buildup and confirming dredging needs helps inform strategic infrastructure investments.

Coordinated with Blount Island Command’s equipment maintenance and modernization cycles, the surveys ensure the safe and efficient distribution of combat-ready gear worldwide, USACE concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles