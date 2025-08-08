Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging plan introduced for Dauphin River Small Craft Harbor

Dredging plan introduced for Dauphin River Small Craft Harbor

Dredging
August 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Small Craft Harbors, is planning a project at the Dauphin River Small Craft Harbor located on the Icelandic River in Manitoba.

photo courtesy of Cheryl Christian, Mayor at RM of West St. Paul, Manitoba, Canada

This project includes: 

  • Dredging 850 cubic meters of material from the entrance channel and offloading area in order to maintain safe navigation within the harbor, 
  • Installation of 4 steel anchor piles to increase safety and efficiency of harbor operations and maintenance related to float installation and removal. 

Also, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Small Craft Harbors Branch, plans to make a determination about whether the carrying out of the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

Regarding this, Fisheries and Oceans Canada is inviting public comments on this project until September 7, 2025.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles