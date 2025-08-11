Dredger Nile River coming to Port Hedland this autumn

Back to overview
August 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dredging International, a major operating company of DEME Group, recently secured work in Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Photo courtesy of DEME

According to the Maritime Union of Australia – WA branch, the hopper dredger Nile River is expected to undertake this project sometime in September.

It is estimated that approximately 500,000m3 of sediment will be dredged and disposed during this dredging campaign.

Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has undertaken regular maintenance dredging of the Port Hedland since 1977 in order to maintain safe navigation within the port.

There has also been a number of capital dredging projects undertaken by PPA and other proponents to facilitate the port expansion projects.

Historically, the maintenance campaigns were conducted three to four years apart. However, since 2012 maintenance dredging has occurred annually and will continue to be assessed on an annual basis into the future.

