Spotlight on the journey of dredge FREDERICK PAUP

August 12, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

From the first concept on paper to a fully operational machine, Manson Project Manager Jordan Brown reflects on the collective effort it took to bring America’s largest self-propelled trailing suction hopper dredge, the FREDERICK PAUP, to life.

Photo courtesy of FREDERICK PAUP Project Team

The journey spanned over a decade starting with pre-planning by Vice President and Gulf & East Coast Dredging Manager Henry Schorr and the Equipment Engineering group using lessons learned from the previous hopper dredge build, the GLENN EDWARDS.

In July 2023, the FREDERICK PAUP was successfully launched into the water—marking a major milestone in the project’s timeline. In 2025, the project’s final phases include dock and sea trials—rigorous tests designed to validate the dredge’s functionality and compliance with requirements set by the American Bureau of Shipping and the United States Coast Guard.

Once trials are successfully completed, the FREDERICK PAUP will join Manson’s fleet, marking the company’s largest investment since its founding in 1905.

Read “Constructing a Giant: The Journey of the FREDERICK PAUP” on Manson Construction blog.

