TSHD Crestway continues her operations in Mexico

Dredging
August 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

After two-plus weeks of working in the Port of Tampico, Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredger Crestway is now dredging in the Port of Tuxpan on the Atlantic side of Mexico.

Photo courtesy of Boskalis

Over the next few weeks, the Crestway will be dredging a significant volume of sand and silt from the access channel, keeping the port accessible to large container vessels.

Mexico is familiar territory for the Crestway. In recent months the dredger has been busy working in the ports of Chiapas and in Tampico, where severe siltation caused serious problems for shipping and commercial activities.

The Crestway and its crew worked hard to complete these maintenance dredging works and ensure that both ports can continue their operations.

Similarly the dredger will remove excess sediment from the Port of Tuxpan to create sufficient depth for ships calling at the port.

