Meridian wins Oman’s Khor Grama marina contract, dredging included

August 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has appointed Meridian Engineering Consultancy to carry out the design and supervision for the planned Khor Grama marina.

The site lies about 22 kilometers east of Sur and is centered on Khor Grama, the country’s largest lagoon in the north.

Work under the contract includes the dredging operations on the channel and basin, grading and landscaping of approximately 300,000sqm, providing shaded parking and installing fuel supply points.

Also, Meridian will prepare construction tender packages and oversee the technical delivery during the building phase.

The project’s masterplan was created by Italian firm Giò Forma in partnership with F&M Middle East.

Situated on the site of a small fishing community, the project aims to enhance the value of the local territory and promote the work of local fishermen. 

