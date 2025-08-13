Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE places armor stone on Cleveland Harbor breakwater

USACE places armor stone on Cleveland Harbor breakwater

Breakwater Construction
August 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Buffalo District’s Repair Fleet is continuing their season on the Great Lakes by placing armor stone on the breakwater along a portion of the Cleveland Harbor to ensure its strength from crashing waves.

photo courtesy of USACE

The grapple used in placing the stone was removed for the return trip to the Cleveland Resident Office.

These massive stones, weighing up to 5 tons or 10,000 lbs, are used to build coastal structures and resist the forces caused by wave induced flows over and through the structure.

According to USACE, this type of maintenance ensures the harbor remains economically viable while providing secure shoreline infrastructure and safe navigation for recreation and maritime traffic.

