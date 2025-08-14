County OKs sand reuse plan to protect L.A. beaches – SCOUP

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
August 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A plan to allow the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH) to use sand that may have otherwise gone to a landfill for beach nourishment is moving forward with the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of the Sand Compatibility and Opportunistic Use Program (SCOUP).

photo courtesy of lacounty.gov

Once approved by regulatory agencies, the L.A. County SCOUP will remove the lengthy permitting and approval process for small beach nourishment projects that meet the program’s criteria.

The diminishing amount of sand on our beaches is one of the many negative factors of climate change impacting our shoreline,” said Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, whose Second District includes Dockweiler, Manhattan and Redondo beaches.

“SCOUP helps the County address this challenge with cost-effective, nature-based solutions to replenish the sand our beaches need, while supporting the County’s commitment to keeping our beaches accessible to everyone.”

SCOUP nourishment projects will restore sand to beaches that serve as a critical buffer between the ocean and vital public infrastructure.

Under the program, beach-quality sand left over from development, dredging and flood control maintenance may be used for small projects to nourish the following beaches:

  • Zuma Beach, Malibu,
  • Will Rogers State Beach, Pacific Palisades,
  • Dockweiler State Beach, Playa del Rey,
  • Manhattan Beach, Manhattan Beach,
  • Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach.
