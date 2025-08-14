Vigor Marine to dry-dock and repair dredge Essayons

Back to overview
Vessels
August 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District has awarded a contract to Vigor Marine to provide drydock, labor, materials, and equipment to drydock the Dredge Essayons to repair starboard hopper door.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Vigor Marine will to provide mission critical drydocking and repair services to return the vessel to operational status.

According to the Corps, the Vigor in Portland is the only facility that currently has an available drydock. Due to the condition of the hopper door an ocean transit is not recommended as this could cause the complete loss of the damaged door.

Vigor is the only viable option to get the vessel repaired and back on the critical mission in a timely manner to meet the dredging requirements.

The Government has determined this contract to be of critical importance to the operations of 2025 dredging season and that feasible substitutes are not available.

