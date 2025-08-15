Dredging part of the Peleliu South Dock improvement project

Back to overview
Dredging
August 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Representatives of the Palau Government along with the U.S. Department of Defense hosted two public meetings in Peleliu and Koror states, August 12 and 14 respectively, to share information about the proposed Peleliu South Dock rehabilitation and improvement project.

Photo courtesy of Lt.Cmdr. Michelle Tucker

The public meetings provided residents the proposed project scope, construction timeline, and environmental baseline survey results. The meetings also provided opportunities for residents to ask questions and share comments that will influence and become part of the environmental impact statement.

The proposed project would restore the channel width and depth back to its original 1945 dimensions, improving the existing South Dock wharves and laydown areas.

Planned work includes the removal of deteriorated and unusable World War II-era steel pier structures. It also includes vegetation clearance and grading of a beach area, dredging to the original 12-foot below low-tide line, and installation of aids to navigation to increase safety in the harbor entrance and channel in accordance with specifications from the Palau Bureau of Marine Transportation.

In addition, the project incorporates shoreline stabilization, a quay wall wharf with a roll-on/roll-off boat ramp, and construction of a public boat ramp to support safe launch and recovery of small craft for residents.

“This project is very important to improve and support the livelihood of people in Peleliu,” Palau Minister of Public Infrastructure and Industries Charles I. Obichang said. “Not only the daily lives, but to support improvements that will come in the future. Right now, there are limitations to the existing structure, which is failing. The South Dock improvements are essential to loading and unloading heavy equipment and materials.”

The South Dock improvement project is estimated to cost approximately $12 million to include planning, materials, and labor. The work could begin as early as the end of 2025 and would take approximately two years to complete.

