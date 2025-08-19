Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Spotlight on South Manzanilla shoreline stabilization work (VIDEO)

Spotlight on South Manzanilla shoreline stabilization work (VIDEO)

Coastal Erosion
August 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure’s Coastal Protection Unit is hard at work safeguarding Trinidad and Tobago’s vulnerable coastlines from erosion and flooding.

photo courtesy of Ministry of Works and Infrastructure TT

Their latest initiative – the South Manzanilla Shoreline Stabilization Project – is designed to protect the beach, preserve the natural environment, and secure vital road infrastructure from the impacts of coastal flooding.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Youtube.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles