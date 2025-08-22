Back to overview
DFSI Magazine features article about the Fehmarnbelt tunnel trench dredging project

DFSI Magazine features article about the Fehmarnbelt tunnel trench dredging project

Dredging
August 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

A fixed and direct transport connection between Scandinavia and Central Europe has been an enduring vision for many decades.

Photo courtesy of IADC

This vision is now being realized with the construction of the Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link – an immersed tunnel that will cross the approximately 18-kilometre-wide Fehmarnbelt sea strait between Rødbyhavn in Denmark and Puttgarden in Germany.

In the summer issue of the DFSI Magazine, IADC presented an article about the Fehmarnbelt tunnel construction project.

According to the authors, Arjan van der Weck and Erik van Eekelen, the immersed tunnel is a state-of-the-art example of the integration of technical challenges with construction methods optimized to minimise environmental impact.

Read the new article “Fehmarnbelt tunnel trench dredging project: a multifaceted sustainable approach” at IADC website.

