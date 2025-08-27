Haslar Marina dredging to begin next week

Back to overview
Dredging
August 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Haslar Marina crews have been busy lately preparing the G/H channel for dredging starting next week.

Photo courtesy of Haslar Marina

The maintenance dredging operations within Haslar Marina are set to take place from 1st September to mid-October 2025.

The work will be undertaken by Jenkins Marine Ltd utilising the 30.1m LOA Backhoe Dredger “DOREEN DORWARD”.

Dredged material will be loaded into one of two 44.1m LOA self-propelled split hopper barges “NAB” or “NEEDLES” for disposal at the Nab spoil ground.

Operations will be conducted daily between 0600 and 2100 Monday to Friday, with the option to work weekends should such be required due to unfavorable weather during the weekdays.

Haslar Marina Gosport, Hampshire, is an all tide 650 berth marina which requires regular maintenance dredging. This year’s campaign will focus on the dredging of up to 10,000m³ of material from the channel and berthing pockets.

