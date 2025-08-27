Stella Passage development – Port of Tauranga fast-track application on hold

Back to overview
Dredging
August 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A judicial review of Port of Tauranga’s fast track application for the Stella Passage development has been upheld.

photo courtesy of port-tauranga.co.nz

The High Court has determined that the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) should not have accepted the Port’s application as the project was not as described in schedule 2 of the legislation.

The Fast-track Panel that was due to commence on September 1 has been put on hold pending further direction from the Court.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Leonard Sampson, said that it was clearly ludicrous that a project worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the NZ economy could be unnecessarily delayed yet again – this time by a few words missing from a schedule due to a drafting oversight.

We are turning away shipping lines that want to call at Tauranga. In the last month, the Port has had to turn away a proposed new service to the Americas that would have provided New Zealand importers and exporters with an estimated $65 million to $90 million per annum in international freight savings. The delays are preventing a much-needed boost to the New Zealand economy,” said Mr Sampson.

The Environment Court has already established that the environmental impact from the Stella Passage development will, from a Western science perspective, be minor in the short-term and negligible in the long-term.

Also, the Port has been unable to reach agreement with opposing iwi and hapū parties on the appropriate level of mitigation for the cultural impacts of the development.

Port of Tauranga said that they are now urging the Government to act quickly and rectify the wording in the fast-track legislation to resolve the situation.

