Home Dredging Today Dutra secures $9.1M Petaluma River dredging project

Dutra secures $9.1M Petaluma River dredging project

August 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Dutra Group of San Rafael, California, yesterday won a $9.1 million contract for the 2025 Petaluma River Channel maintenance dredging project.

Photo courtesy of Dutra

The project includes targeted spot dredging along the full length of the river channel, from the downtown Turning Basin to San Pablo Bay.

The work will help to ensure safe navigation, improve water flow, enhance floor protection, and support the long-term health and resilience of the river for recreational, commercial, and ecological purposes.

The dredging will result in the removal of approximately 270,000 cubic yards of material from the Petaluma River Federal Channel to a design depth of -8 feet mean lower low water, plus an overdepth allowance of 2 feet.

The Petaluma River dredging project has an estimated completion date of November 29, 2025.

