Home Dredging Today The Yard Brisbane: Hopper dredger M.V. April ready for relaunch

The Yard Brisbane: Hopper dredger M.V. April ready for relaunch

Dredging
September 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The 40m hopper dredger M.V. April, operated by McKay Maritime, arrived to The Yard Brisbane (TYB) for her annual maintenance in July 2025.

photo courtesy of TYB

According to TYB, the work is done and the dredger is now ready for relaunch.

Weighing in at 550T, she is every bit the heavy duty piece of hardware. It’s her first time docking at TVB, arriving with some serious foul build up,” The Yard said.

The Yard Brisbane is one of the most well-resourced shipyards on the east coast of Australia, strategically located less than 2km from the port of Brisbane, 15km from the Brisbane International Airport and within 11km of the CBD.

Also, TYB is a full-service shipyard catering to a wide range of refit, ship repair and marine construction activities.

