Balfour Beatty wins multi-million flood defence contract in Suffolk

Flood Mitigation
September 2, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Waveney, Lower Yare & Lothingland Internal Drainage Board has awarded a £47 million contract to Balfour Beatty for new flood and coastal defences near Benacre, south of Kessingland in Suffolk.

Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty

The project will see Balfour Beatty replace the existing Benacre Pumping Station, which was originally built in 1955, but has now exceeded its lifespan and is at significant risk of coastal erosion.

In addition, the company will construct a new embankment across the Lothingland Valley to manage tidal flooding as well as build an additional, smaller pumping station along the embankment to manage fluvial flooding.

An intertidal channel will also be created between the new embankment and the coastline, forming a new intertidal habitat area. This will help deliver 82 hectares of valuable habitat to support migratory and breeding farmland birds, waterfowl, and seabirds.

Enabling works commenced in Spring 2025, with main construction due to begin later in the year and completion is planned for 2030.

