BREAKING NEWS: AD Ports Group opts for Van Oord

Business development
September 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

AD Ports Group said today that Karachi Gateway Terminal and Van Oord signed a major dredging agreement to significantly expand the flow of trade through the Group’s port terminals in Pakistan.

photo courtesy of adportsgroup.com

Led by the Group’s international ports operating arm, Noatum Ports, the project is set to deepen berths and navigational channels at Karachi Gateway Terminal (KGTL), a container terminal, enabling the accommodation of vessels from 305m to 350m in length and 13m to 15.5m in draft.

Container handling capacity at KGTL will be increased from 750,000 TEUs to 1 million TEUs upon completion of the expansion works, the Group said.

At the adjacent Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), that focuses on general and bulk cargo, the dredging work will double bulk vessel capacity from 60,000 to 120,000 tons – reducing freight costs and increasing throughput.

Godfried Van Oord, Area Manager Middle East – Van Oord, said: “Van Oord is proud to be selected by AD Ports Group to realize this significant upgrade to the existing logistic and infrastructure facilities at their Karachi terminals, which will enhance Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure and support its growing economy.”

The dredging works are expected to be completed in Q1 2026. The KGTL and KGTML terminal operations are joint ventures between the Group and a Dubai-based partner, Kaheel Terminals. 

