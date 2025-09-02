DP World investing $2.5 billion in port infrastructure

Back to overview
Infrastructure
September 2, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

DP World is investing $2.5 billion this year to expand its global logistics network, launching major port infrastructure projects across India, Africa, South America and Europe.

Photo courtesy of DP World (Banana Port)

The port development projects – across four continents – extend DP World’s end-to-end capabilities, significantly expanding capacity in its network of global ports and reinforcing its positions as a key enabler of global trade. 

Construction is underway on a new $510 million terminal at Tuna Tekra in Gujarat on India’s northwestern coast. Featuring a 1.1 km berth and annual capacity of 2.19 million TEU, the terminal will connect India’s vast hinterland to global markets through a network of roads and railways, enabling faster, more efficient trade access for Indian businesses. 

DP World is also moving ahead with the development of the new deep-sea port at Banana in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The 450,000 TEU a year facility on the DRC’s Atlantic coast will bring significant cost and time savings for the country’s trade, as it will attract more direct calls from larger vessels from Asia and Europe, boosting economic growth across the region.

Further up the West African coast, work is already underway on the new 1.2 million TEU a year Ndayane Port in Senegal. An initial investment of $830 million is being made in this strategically vital project, which will support the country’s development for the rest of the century.

At the Port of Posorja in Ecuador, DP World has initiated a $140million berth expansion that will expand the dock to a total of 700m, enabling it to accommodate two post-Panamax vessels at the same time.

Finally, at the London Gateway logistics hub, DP World is investing $1 billion to build two new shipping berths and a second rail terminal. The expansion will support the UK’s growing role as a trade gateway and move the port closer to becoming Britain’s biggest container port by the end of the decade. 

