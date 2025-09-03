Back to overview
Work set to begin on Captiva Beach renourishment project

Beach Nourishment
September 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Sanibel (FL) has announced that, beginning Friday, September 5, 2025, Turner Beach Park will be closed to the public for staging of equipment and materials for the Captiva Beach Renourishment project.

Photo courtesy of GLDD

“A new beach renourishment project will soon begin on Captiva to strengthen our shoreline, protect property, and preserve the natural beauty of our beaches,” the city said in the release. “Once finished, the project will provide long-lasting benefits for residents, visitors, and the island’s unique environment.”

The project is estimated to take about 56 days and will entail placing about 800,000 cubic yards of fill along the Captiva shoreline.

The contractor, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company is planning to deploy hopper dredge Galveston Island for this project or an alternate dredge as the contingency if the Galveston is delayed.

Construction is scheduled to run continuously, 24 hours a day, to complete the work as quickly as possible, and replenish the stretch of coast between Redfish Pass and Blind Pass.

