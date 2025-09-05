Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis launches the largest ever UXO clearance project in Belgium

BREAKING NEWS: Boskalis launches the largest ever UXO clearance project in Belgium

Dredging
September 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Boskalis’ backhoe dredger Manu Pekka and diving pontoon Medusa 1 have stared work on the largest project ever focused on the identification and clearance of unexploded ordnance (UXO).

photo courtesy of Boskalis

Off the coast of Zeebrugge, Belgium, the vessels are used to investigate potential UXO targets.

The work is being carried out by Boskalis Hirdes EOD Services to enable the safe installation of subsea cables for the Modular Offshore Grid 2 (MOG2) project, connecting the world’s first artificial energy island – Princess Elisabeth Island.

The Medusa 1 will be deployed in the nearshore sections of the cable routes. From the pontoon, divers will carry out inspections on the seabed.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

According to Boskalis, the Manu Pekka is equipped with a multitool to search for UXOs in the deeper sections.

In a later phase, Boskalis’ offshore vessel Kamara, regularly deployed by Boskalis Hirdes EOD Services for UXO identification and clearance activities, will also be mobilized to work in the deepest parts of the 55-kilometer-long cable route.

