Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Ellicott delivers new Dragon dredge to the City of Virginia Beach

Ellicott delivers new Dragon dredge to the City of Virginia Beach

Vessels
September 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Ellicott Dredge Enterprises has successfully delivered a new cutter suction dredge to the City of Virginia Beach.

Photo courtesy of Ellicott

The new Ellicott Series 1870 G2 Dragon dredge will replace the aging Ellicott 970 (Rudee Inlet II), which has served its community reliably since 1983.

The Sand Piper combines the robust, trusted design of the original 1870 series with advanced modern features, including upgraded hydraulics, operator controls, and the latest EPA-compliant engines.

As Ellicott reported, the entire process—from sales and engineering to production, testing, and delivery—was a true company-wide effort.

It touched nearly every department and required close collaboration between Ellicott’s Baltimore, New Richmond sites and the City of Virginia Beach.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles