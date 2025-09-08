Back to overview
Hilton Head beach renourishment project about to begin

Beach Nourishment
September 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marinex Construction crews have been busy lately installing over 15,000 feet of pipeline for the Hilton Head Island 2025 – 2026 beach renourishment project.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Hilton Head Island

In total, about 20,000 feet of pipe—stretching nearly four miles—will be used to transport sand from Bay Point Shoals to the shoreline at Fish Haul Creek.

Marinex plans to finish installing pipes this week and start the initial phase of pumping sand, provided weather and equipment conditions remain favorable.

The 2025-2026 beach renourishment is expected to be similar to the previous projects in 1990, 1997, 2006 and 2016. This includes placement of approximately 2.2 million cubic yards of sand onto the beach to restore and enhance its natural beauty.

The $47.5 million project will cover five areas of the island shoreline:

  • South Beach / South Island – Approximately 750,000 cubic yards of sand along approximately 10,230 feet of the southern Atlantic Ocean shoreline.
  • Central Island – Approximately 700,000 cubic yards along 28,860 feet of Atlantic Ocean shoreline.
  • The Heel – Approximately 500,000 cubic yards of sand along 5,280 feet at the northeast point of the island at the intersection of the Atlantic Ocean and Port Royal Sound shoreline.
  • Fish Haul Creek – Approximately 50,000 cubic yards of sand along about 2,130 feet of Port Royal Sound shoreline.
  • Pine Island – Approximately 180,000 cubic yards of beach compatible sand and construction of six rock breakwaters on the Port Royal Sound shoreline of Hilton Head Plantation between Dolphin Head and Pine Island.

