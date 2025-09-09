Registration open for 2025 WEDA Eastern Chapter

Back to overview
September 9, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Dredging Association has shared the preliminary agenda for this year’s WEDA Eastern Chapter Meeting—a must-attend event for professionals in the dredging and marine infrastructure industries.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The 2025 Eastern Chapter meeting is taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Portland, ME, from October 14–16, 2025.

Some of the topics that will be discussed this year include: Revitalizing Harbors, Balancing Economy, Environment and Community.

Special Feature: USACE East Coast Industry Session – USACE Districts from North Atlantic Division and South Atlantic Division in attendance. Contractors are invited to participate in roundtable discussions with USACE representatives to:

  • Explore upcoming projects and contracting opportunities;
  • Share feedback and build stronger partnerships;
  • Engage in open dialogue on regional priorities and challenges;
  • Project briefing slides will be posted one week in advance.

Agenda Highlights:

  • Dredging 101 & 201 Courses;
  • USACE East Coast Industry Session;
  • Women of WEDA Lunch featuring Chelsea Pettengill, Executive Director, Maine Port Authority;
  • Welcome by Matthew Burns, Deputy Director, Office of Freight and Business Logistics, MaineDOT;
  • Keynote by Janet Waldron, VP at Maine Maritime Academy;
  • WEDA Safety Excellence Award;
  • USACE Dredging Program Overview;
  • Networking Events at Gritty McDuff’s and Bissell Brothers;
  • Panel Discussions & Technical Presentations (TBD).

More Info

