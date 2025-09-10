City of San Diego: Landmark Coastal Resilience Master Plan adopted

Back to overview
Coastal Protection
September 10, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Following yesterday’s approval of the Coastal Resilience Master Plan, the City of San Diego is moving forward with concept projects at four locations to address the growing risk of coastal flooding and erosion.

photo courtesy of insidesandiego.org

The San Diego City Council voted to adopt the plan, which was developed to help the City brace for the impacts of a warming climate. The plan includes concept-level designs of nature-based solutions, such as elevated sand dunes, restored coastal habitats and realigned parks and infrastructure. 

San Diego’s beaches and coastline are part of what makes our city so unique, and the Coastal Resilience Master Plan will play a key role in protecting them for the future,” said Chief Resilience Officer, Julia Chase“In addition to preparing for sea level rise, this plan also aims to improve public access to the coast, support recreation opportunities and protect natural habitats.” 

The plan prioritizes six pilot sites based on feasibility, resilience needs and environmental benefits:

  • La Jolla Shores, Pacific Beach – Tourmaline Surf Park,
  • Mission Beach, Ocean Beach – Dog Beach,
  • Ocean Beach – Beachfront (Pier), and Sunset Cliffs.

Four sites, including two at Ocean Beach, will advance into the City’s Capital Improvement Program for initial engineering over the next year:

  • Tourmaline Surf Park,
  • Ocean Beach – Dog Beach and Beachfront (Pier),
  • Sunset Cliffs.

Next steps include technical and feasibility studies, additional environmental analysis, and continued community engagement, including focused workshops in each community where projects are proposed, the City concluded. 

