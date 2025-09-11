Dredging kicks off at Parker Creek in Biloxi

Back to overview
Dredging
September 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work at Parker Creek in Biloxi, expected to last around six months, is now underway, the City of Biloxi said.

photo courtesy of City of Biloxi

The dredging crews will work from Monday through Friday until the over 4,000-foot project is complete.

According to John Majure with the City of Biloxi, the main goal of this very important job is to improve the drainage of the waterway, and also to clear boat access to the area.

Parker’s Creek will remain open to marine traffic, and vessels should navigate with caution while workers are in the waterway,” the City said.

The total cost of this dredging program is just over $200,000.

