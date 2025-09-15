Back to overview
Accident near Newell: Oil spills into Ohio River after dredger overturns

Dredging
September 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A dredge boat overturned last week in the Ohio River near Newell, West Virginia, causing an oil spill.

photo courtesy of WTRF

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District, the dredger William Price sank around Mile Marker 45.

The dredger was carrying around 12,000 gallons of diesel fuel, as well as 140 gallons of lube oil and gas for the generator.

Local media said that officials didn’t say if they determined how much of the diesel fuel got into the water.

The marine safety unit from Pittsburgh has deployed inspectors and investigators to the scene to investigate the cause of the sinking. There were no injuries or personnel casualties reported.

