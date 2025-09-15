Back to overview
USACE to dredge Hudson River in Troy, NY

Dredging
September 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District is proposing to perform maintenance dredging of the Hudson River Federal Navigation Project, located in Troy, NY.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Hudson River channel was last dredged in 2022 with the removal of 56,795 cubic yards of sediment.

Based on surveys performed March 25, 2025, the proposed dredging will involve the removal of a combined estimated total of approximately 9,000 CY of material from the dredging areas.

The project will be dredged to its authorized depth of -14 feet plus 1 foot of allowable over depth.

Maintenance dredging of the Hudson River Federal Navigation Project is to be accomplished by a mechanical dredge or other similar plant.

