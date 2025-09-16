Southwind Construction wins Naples to Big Marco Pass dredging deal

Back to overview
Dredging
September 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, recently awarded a contract for the maintenance dredging of federal navigation channel of Naples to Big Marco Pass in Collier County to Southwind Construction Corp. of Evansville, Ind.

photo courtesy of southwindco.com

The $3,045,784.37 contract consists of maintenance dredging of Gordon Pass cuts 1-7, including the Settling Basin,” USACE said.

The excavated material will be placed in the Beach Placement Area south of Gordon Pass and approximately 65,000cy of beach-compatible material is to be placed on Keewaydin Island.  

According to USACE, this maintenance dredging event is funded with Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations and construction is expected to start in November 2025.

