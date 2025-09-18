Back to overview
Water Injection Dredging demo starts at Tuttle Creek Lake

Dredging
September 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

In partnership with the Kansas Water Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to test a new way to manage sediment buildup in Tuttle Creek Lake.

Photo courtesy of USACE

This pioneering project will evaluate Water Injection Dredging (WID) as a sustainable alternative to traditional dredging, helping to maintain the lake’s vital water storage capacity.

“We are excited to launch this first demonstration period for Water Injection Dredging at Tuttle Creek Lake,” said Laura Totten, project manager for the Tuttle Creek Reservoir Water Injection Dredging Demonstration Project at the Kansas City District. “This project represents a significant step forward in exploring sustainable dredging techniques to maintain water storage capacity and evaluate the associated environmental effects.”

For the next ten days, USACE will be monitoring sediment transport, environmental impacts and operational efficiency of the WID.

WID uses a controlled injection of water, under pressure, to resuspend sediment from the reservoir bed and create a density current, allowing it to be carried downstream by gravity and the natural current.

Tuttle Creek Lake is the largest reservoir in the Kansas River Basin. Over 40% of the population of Kansas, including the urban areas of Topeka, Kansas City, Manhattan and Lawrence, depend on the flood control and water supply benefits of Tuttle Creek Lake, and many more utilize the recreational and environmental benefits.

