Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: New ZPMC giant TSHD goes into full assembly phase

BREAKING NEWS: New ZPMC giant TSHD goes into full assembly phase

Dredging
September 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) held a keel laying ceremony for its new giant trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) a couple of days ago, officially launching the vessel into full assembly phase.

photo courtesy of ZPMC

This groundbreaking ship represents China’s first self-propelled trailing suction hopper dredger to feature a distributed in-hold dredge pump system,” ZPMC said.

The impressive specifications include a length of 180 meters, width of 36 meters, with the capability to dredge at depths up to 120 meters and a hopper capacity of 27,580 cubic meters.

The vessel’s twin-engine, twin-propeller, and twin-suction design incorporates advanced automation features, including “one-click dredging” functionality and an integrated dredging and navigation system that enables unmanned operations under normal conditions.

Its innovative distributed pump system, combined with dual bow discharge technology, delivers a 30% improvement in dredging efficiency while maintaining low-carbon operations throughout the entire dredging process,” ZPMC concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles